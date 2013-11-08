NHL Player Had His Helmet Stolen After Crashing Through The Glass

Adam Pardy of the Winnipeg Jets had a rough night. In addition to a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, Pardy had his helmet stolen by a fan late in the game.

Late in the third period, Pardy was checked into the glass, which then came loose, crashing into the fans.

As the players tussled near the boards, a fan reached around the glass and yanked Hardy’s helmet off and put it on.

Adding insult to injury, at the 0:23 mark, a woman dumped her beer on Pardy…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.