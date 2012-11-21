The NFL Has Suspended A Ravens Safety For What Many Think Was A Clean Hit

During Sunday Night’s game against the Steelers, Ravens safety Ed Reed was flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit. And now the NFL has suspended Reed for one game, noting it was his third violation, and docked him $423,529 in pay (via ESPN.com).



A closer look at the play shows that Reed’s helmet does hit the helmet of the receiver. But unlike the attempted hit by Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie of the Eagles on Robert Griffin III, Reed does not lower his helmet, he is not targeting the opponent’s head, and he does not launch himself.

Instead, the receiver makes an odd move, spinning towards the middle of the field, and Reed even appears to attempt to avoid the helmet contact, moving his helmet away from the receiver just before the hit.

So, was this a dirty hit, or did the NFL finally go to far trying to protect the offensive players? (via NBC Sports)…

