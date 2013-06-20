Neymar's Gorgeous Footwork Set Up Another Goal For Brazil

Neymar has already scored two goals for Brazil in the Confederations Cup. But he saved his best footwork for this assist on Brazil’s second goal against Mexico.
Neymar deftly moved through two Mexican defenders before a sweet pass gave Jô an easy chip into the back of the net.
This footwork is really an art form (see GIF below)…
And here is the footwork slowed down…
[image url="http://farm3.staticflickr.com/2841/9086439455_8073d67e67_o.gif" link="lightbox" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.