Brazilian Soccer Phenom Neymar Had An Epic Miss On A Penalty Shot

The 20-year-old Neymar has proven that he is not above occasionally missing an easy shot. But the one below may be his most impressive miss yet.



In a friendly versus Colombia, Neymar lined up for what would have been the go-ahead goal in the 81st minute. But instead of finding the back of the net, Neymar put the ball on a path towards the upper deck. This is the soccer equivalent of a young LeBron James airballing a dunk on a fast break.

Here’s the video (via Dirty Tackle)…

