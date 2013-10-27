Neymar Scores His First El Clasico Goal For Barcelona

Neymar didn’t need long to score his first El Clásico goal since joining Barcelona.

Neymar took a feed in the 18th minute on the left side and then beat two defenders and the keeper with the help of a deflection. The goal gave Barça an early lead over Real Madrid in their rivalry match dubbed “El Clásico.” But maybe the best part of this goal is the call by Ray Hudson who says bringing Neymar to a soccer match is like bringing a gun to a knife fight:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

And here is a GIF of the goal:

[image url="http://farm6.staticflickr.com/5537/10495666704_b34b8937d5_o.gif" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.