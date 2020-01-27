Neymar honoured Kobe Bryant after a goal for Paris Saint-Germain following the NBA legend's death

beIN Sports Neymar honours Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

Neymar is a well-known NBA fan and honoured Bryant after scoring his second goal on Sunday for Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar flashed the numbers two and four, a reference to Kobe’s number, and then held his hands in prayer before pointing to the sky.

Here is the video from beIN sports, via ESPN.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

