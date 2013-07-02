Neymar Scored Another Gorgeous Goal In Brazil's Confederations Cup Championship Win

Brazil emphatically claimed the Confederations Cup Championship with a 3-0 victory over Spain. The host nation dominated every opponent in the tournament. Spain entered the tournament as FIFA’s number one ranked team; Brazil was 21st.



In a tournament marked by social unrest and protest, the star of the tournament was 21-year-old attacking phenom Neymar. In five games the Barcelona bound talent scored four goals and assisted on two others. Following the championship game he was given the Confederations Cup Golden Ball Award in recognition of his superior play.

Here’s his fourth and final goal, which put Brazil ahead 2-0 in the 44th minute.

