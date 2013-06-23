Neymar With Another Beautiful Goal At The Confederations Cup

Neymar has now scored three goals in three games at the Confederations Cup with the latest coming on a beautiful bending free kick from just outside the box.
The goal gave Brazil a 2-1 lead over Italy.
Here’s the video. You can see Neymar’s celebration below…
Neymar’s celebration…
[image url="http://farm4.staticflickr.com/3801/9109156695_3b2a1a5371_o.gif" link="lightbox" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
