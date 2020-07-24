Watch the new 'Halo' game in action on the new Xbox right here before it releases this holiday season

Ben Gilbert
Microsoft‘Halo Infinite.’
  • Over two years ago, Microsoft unveiled the ambitious next entry in the long-running “Halo” first-person shooter game series: “Halo Infinite.”
  • That game launches alongside the next-gen Xbox Series X this holiday season, and Microsoft just showcased “Infinite” in action for the first time.
  • You can watch that trailer below!
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

