Watch the new 'Halo' game in action on the new Xbox right here before it releases this holiday season

- Over two years ago, Microsoft unveiled the ambitious next entry in the long-running “Halo” first-person shooter game series: “Halo Infinite.”
- That game launches alongside the next-gen Xbox Series X this holiday season, and Microsoft just showcased “Infinite” in action for the first time.
- You can watch that trailer below!
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.