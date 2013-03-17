Still In Tux And Gown, Newly Married Couple Went Straight To The Big 12 Championship Game

A pair of young Kansas Jayhawks fans got married today.

And according to Brent Musburger of ESPN, one of their gifts was a pair of tickets just behind the Jayhawks bench at the Big 12 Championship game. And sure enough, the couple attended the game, still in their tux and gown.

It is a good thing Kansas was actually in the championship game, because then that gift would have been even more awkward than it already is. Below is the video of the ESPN commentators giving the couple a hard time…

Photo: ESPN

