New York Red Bulls Took Just 7 Seconds To Score The Quickest Goal In MLS History

Tim Cahill scored just seconds into the New York Red Bulls’ 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo, setting the record for the fastest goal ever scored in an MLS match.
Cahill played a long pass off his chest and quickly delivered a strike to the upper corner from just outside the penalty area. Here is the video (via USAToday.com)…
Here is a GIF of the goal…
