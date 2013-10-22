New York Red Bulls Took Just 7 Seconds To Score The Quickest Goal In MLS History

Tim Cahill scored just seconds into the New York Red Bulls’ 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo, setting the record for the fastest goal ever scored in an MLS match.

Cahill played a long pass off his chest and quickly delivered a strike to the upper corner from just outside the penalty area. Here is the video (via USAToday.com)…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Here is a GIF of the goal…

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.