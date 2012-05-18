New York Rangers Head Coach Said Only 37 Words In Last Night's Press Conference

It used to be that Rangers head coach John Tortorella was a reporter’s dream. Never afraid to offer his opinion. Never afraid to attack an opponent with his words. But in this year’s NHL playoffs, things have changed, and now we wouldn’t blame the reporters if they were ducking for cover.



The latest episode came after last night’s game two loss to the New Jersey Devils in which Torts offered a grand total of 37 words to six questions before the pool of reporters gave up and Tortorella walked out.

Here’s the video…





