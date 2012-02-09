WATCH: Jeremy Lin Does It Again With Another Huge Night And This Nasty Dunk

For the third straight night Jeremy Lin topped 20 points, scoring 23 in the New York Knicks’ win over the Washington Wizards tonight. He added 10 assists and one embarrassed John Wall after he got beat by Lin on a cross-over drive and an emphatic dunk (see video below).



But more importantly, the Knicks are 3-0 since Lin was inserted into the starting lineup. Of course, it doesn’t hurt when two of Lin’s first three starts came against the Nets and the Washington Wizards who are a combined 13-39. But for the time being, let’s enjoy the Linsanity!

Here is the video (via The Big Lead)…



