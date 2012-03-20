This Three-Man Full-Court Alley-Oop Almost Made Us Forget How Terrible The Nets Are

With prolific dunker Gerald Green now on the roster, the New Jersey Nets have been showcasing a bit more of a high-flying style lately.



Deron Williams saw a full-court alley-oop opportunity during Saturday’s loss to the New Orleans Hornets, but Green wasn’t in the best position to throw it down so he bounced it off the backboard for Kris Humphries to finish (via Complex).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.