New ESPN Commercial Pokes Fun At NBA Hipster Fashion Craze

The NBA’s obsession with hipster fashion hit its boiling point in last year’s NBA playoffs. One of signature pieces of the Hipster Hoopers were the glasses without lenses. And one player that took the hipster show further than anybody was Russell Westbrook.



Well, in their first NBA on ESPN commercial of the season, ESPN takes on the hipster craze and the lenseless glasses.

Here’s the video…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

