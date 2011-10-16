VIDEO: Never, Ever Look Down The Barrel Of A Loaded Rifle

After a misfire this unnamed sportsman places the butt of his rifle on the ground and gives a good long look down the barrel. As one commenter on YouTube pointed out, If not for thr recoil this video would never have been posted (via Daily Mail).



The Youtube user who posted the video wrote: ‘This guy violates every rule in the book for handling guns…and lives to tell the tale.’

Commenter Shigatokushin wrote: ‘Darwin award was soooo close!’

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

