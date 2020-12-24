Nevada's head coach got a 'french fry bath' at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and the celebration resulted in a 15-yard penalty

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell receives a customary ‘French Fry Bath’ at the 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Nevada Wolf Pack won the 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl with a 38-27 victory over the Tulane Green Wave on Tuesday night.

Wolf Pack players celebrated by giving head coach Jay Norvell a customary “french fry bath” in the game’s final seconde.

Fries spilled out onto the field, and since there was still time on the clock, referees delivered a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to Nevada.

The Nevada Wolf Pack may have just received the single most unconventional penalty in college football history.

Head coach Jay Norvell’s squad was moments away from an 18-point victory over the Tulane Green Wave at Tuesday night’s 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. In conventional Potato Bowl fashion, Nevada players celebrated by showering their fourth-year head coach with a “French Fry Bath” â€” a fitting twist on the more traditional “Gatorade Bath.”

FRY BATH TIME ???? pic.twitter.com/lsaS3MBCOB — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 23, 2020

But the Wolf Pack made the mistake of dousing Norvell in fried, salty, greasy goodness before the game clock expired, and fries spilled out onto the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium. So with 17 seconds left to play, referees hit Nevada with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the premature celebration.

The fries ended up on the field with 0:17 to play and earned a 15-yd penalty against Nevada. pic.twitter.com/24OnGigYXh — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 22, 2020

Though the game was clearly out of reach, the Green Wave used the penalty to their advantage. Tulane running back Cameron Caroll caught the Wolf Pack off guard and scored on a 65-yard run with seven seconds left in the contest.

Cameron Carroll goes 65 yards to the house to cash the 2H over (27.5)

pic.twitter.com/g8T0gBhquM — Bet The Pigskin (@betthepigskin) December 22, 2020

Still, Nevada walked away with the commanding 38-27 victory and the not-so-flashy Idaho Potato Bowl trophy: a literal bowl of Idaho potatoes.

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl’s famous Idaho potato bowl trophy.

