Nerlens Noel Tore His ACL Attempting To Block A Shot

Kentucky’s Nerlens Noel, a freshman many believe will be the top pick in this year’s NBA draft, appeared to suffer a serious knee injury when he attempted to block a shot on a fast break and then landed awkwardly.



It is not clear if the injury occurred when he landed or when his knee hit the support for the basket. But the most excruciating part of the video is hearing Noel scream in pain as he is laying on the court. After several minutes, he was carried off the court by teammates while still in a great deal of pain.

[UPDATE] Noel has a torn ACL and will out for the rest of the season.

This is a horrible scene for both Kentucky’s NCAA tournament hopes and for Noel’s basketball future which could be put on hold if the injury is indeed serious. Here’s the video (via ESPN)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.