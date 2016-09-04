Nebraska intentionally took a penalty in an awesome moment to honour a teammate who died in a car accident

In July, Nebraska punter Sam Foltz and Michigan State punter Mike Sadler were killed in a car accident returning from a kicking camp. On Saturday, the Nebraska football team honored Foltz with an awesome moment during their first game of the season.

On the first possession of the game, Nebraska faced a fourth down. When the punt team came out, only ten players took the field, leaving the punter’s position empty.

The Cornhuskers eventually took a delay-of-game penalty as a way to honour their teammate.

Here is the video.

One of the most beautiful moments you will ever see at a sporting event.@Huskers honour Sam Foltz on punt. #SF27 https://t.co/oKQl4RODwf — Sean Merriman (@BTNSean) September 4, 2016

Nebraska then sent out this tweet, noting that they had to take the penalty because they were “missing” one of their players.

We had to take a delay of game, weren’t able to get all 11 guys out to punt in time. Missing one of them. pic.twitter.com/o3mzXQZqlO — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 4, 2016

Prior to the game, the Nebraska student section, nicknamed The Boneyard, displayed their usual tifo, much like European soccer clubs. However, this week’s tifo honored Foltz with a sign that simply said “SF.”

