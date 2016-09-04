Nebraska intentionally took a penalty in an awesome moment to honour a teammate who died in a car accident

Cork Gaines
Big Ten Network

In July, Nebraska punter Sam Foltz and Michigan State punter Mike Sadler were killed in a car accident returning from a kicking camp. On Saturday, the Nebraska football team honored Foltz with an awesome moment during their first game of the season.

On the first possession of the game, Nebraska faced a fourth down. When the punt team came out, only ten players took the field, leaving the punter’s position empty.

The Cornhuskers eventually took a delay-of-game penalty as a way to honour their teammate.

Here is the video.

One of the most beautiful moments you will ever see at a sporting event.@Huskers honour Sam Foltz on punt. #SF27 https://t.co/oKQl4RODwf

— Sean Merriman (@BTNSean) September 4, 2016

Nebraska then sent out this tweet, noting that they had to take the penalty because they were “missing” one of their players.

Prior to the game, the Nebraska student section, nicknamed The Boneyard, displayed their usual tifo, much like European soccer clubs. However, this week’s tifo honored Foltz with a sign that simply said “SF.”

Big Ten Network

