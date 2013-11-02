Nebraska Beat Northwestern With A Last-Second Hail Mary

Northwestern beat Northwestern with a 49-yard Hail Mary on the game’s final play. The pass thrown by Ron Kellogg was caught by Jordan Westerkamp after the ball was tipped.

As amazing as the Hail Mary was, Nebraska doesn’t even get a shot if they don’t convert a 4th-and-15 earlier in the drive in which the receiver caught the ball short of the first down and then had to dive for the first down. Here are both plays starting with the fourth down conversion. The Hail Mary comes at the 0:22 mark (via The Big 10 Network)…



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Here is the moment that Westerkamp caught the ball, leaping and grabbing the ball before somebody else gets a chance to knock it down... [image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52758fa0ecad0449203c3c7f/image.jpg" alt="Nebraska Football Hail Mary" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true" source="Big 10 Network"]

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.