NBC's Attempt To Promote Matthew Perry's New Show During Sunday Night Football Failed Miserably

NBC tried to take a cue from Fox and promote a new primetime television show during a sporting event by having the star of the show sitting in the stands. In this case, it was the new show “Go On,” and the star was Matthew Perry.



However, unfortunately for NBC and Perry, their timing could not have been any worse as a fan sitting in front of Perry delivered one of the greatest videobombs you will ever see during a sporting event…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.