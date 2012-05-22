Here's The Insane Russell Westbrook Shot That Everyone Is Freaking Out About

The Oklahoma City Thunder were trying to close out the Los Angeles Lakers. But in the third quarter, they found themselves trailing by two.



That’s when Nick Collison grabbed a missed 3-pointer by Kevin Durant and started a ridiculous sequence that took a total of 17 seconds and was concluded by Russell Westbrook draining a desperation heave as he was being mauled by a bear*.

The Thunder had turned a 2-point deficit into a 3-point lead, and the crowd was in an absolute frenzy. After this run, the Thunder would score 22 of the next 29 points and would never trail again, winning the game 106-90.

Here’s the video of the key moment (via TNT)…





* A closer look at the replay reveals that it was not in fact a bear. Rather, it was Ramon Sessions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.