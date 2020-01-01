Navy won the Liberty Bowl thanks to the gutsiest trick play in the final seconds

- Navy ran a gutsy trick play on fourth down with the game tied in the final seconds of the Liberty Bowl.
- The Midshipmen faked a running play on fourth-and-three with the back throwing to a wide-open receiver for 41 yards to set up the game-winning field goal.
- If the play had failed, Kansas State would have been in a good position to possibly win the game.
Navy won the Liberty Bowl with one of the gutsiest trick plays you will ever see.
The Midshipmen faced a fourth-and-three near midfield with the game tied and less than thirty seconds to play. Instead of punting the ball, Navy went for a first down, risking the possibility of giving the ball to Kansas State with a chance to win the game themselves.
CJ Williams took the pitch, but instead of running for the first down – Navy had attempted only seven passes in the game – he found Chance Warren wide open down the field.
After a spike, Navy kicked the short field goal for the win.
Wow.
