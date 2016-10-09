Navy's head coach had a fantastic reaction to the academy's biggest upset in 32 years

The Naval Academy upset sixth-ranked Houston on Saturday, 46-40.

It was Navy’s first win against a ranked opponent since 2009 when they upset Notre Dame. More astonishingly, it was the Midshipmen’s first win against a top-10 team since beating No. 2 South Carolina in 1984. That was 32 years ago!

On the game’s final play, Houston tried a series of laterals that ultimately failed. When the ball finally sailed out of bounds, a great scene unfolded as the Brigade of Midshipmen stormed the field.

Lost amongst the swarm was Navy’s head coach, Ken Niumatalolo. His celebration was as great as any of the students, and it was only tempered by an assistant trying desperately to remove Niumatalolo’s headset.





The win is made even more sweet for both the Naval Academy and Niumatalolo as he considered leaving the school last winter, ultimately turning down an offer to become the head coach at BYU.

Here is the entire scene of the Brigade storming the field. What a great scene.





