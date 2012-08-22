Watch The Braves Lose A Game To The Nationals On An Embarrassing Fielding Blunder

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals were locked in a tough 4-4 extra inning game Monday.



It ended in the bottom of the 13th on what was officially ruled an infield single by Nats pinch hitter Chad Tracy, but Braves second baseman Dan Uggla had a routine play that could’ve ended the inning with a tag-em-out, throw-em-out double play or at least prevented the run from scoring.

Watch Uggla’s game-ending fumble (video from MASN):

