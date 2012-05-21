The Nationals' Other Young Phenom, Stephen Strasburg, Hit His First Career Home Run

Nine starts into his comeback from Tommy John surgery, Stephen Strasburg is as good as ever on the mound. But today he showed that he can also swing the lumber at the plate, hitting his first career home run.



Unfortunately, he also left the game early with what he described as his arm being tired and part of the normal process of returning from surgery.

But at the plate, Strasburg, and his fellow phenom teammate Bryce Harper, have now combined to hit three home runs, the same number as Albert Pujols.

Here’s the video…



