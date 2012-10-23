Natalie Portman Was Filming A Movie At The Texas Longhorns Game Saturday

Natalie Portman was filming a new flick in Austin at the Texas-Baylor game, and wow did she look great.



Apparently the movie is a yet-to-be-named flick that also stars Michael Fassbender (the Danny Bonaduce fella in the clip below) that is based on love triangles and the music scene in Austin, Texas, and…oh who cares. Just watch the clip below and enjoy the flustered announcers…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.