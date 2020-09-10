Naomi Osaka said she cried watching messages of thanks from the parents of Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery after her latest US Open win

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports Naomi Osaka has kept the spotlight on police brutality during the US Open by wearing masks bearing the names of high-profile victims of gun violence.

Naomi Osaka has kept the spotlight on police brutality in the United States by wearing masks printed with the names of high-profile victims of gun violence during each round of this year’s US Open.

So far, she’s donned masks bearing the names of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Elijah McClain, Trayvon Martin, and Ahmaud Arbery.

After her quarterfinal victory Tuesday, Osaka watched video messages of Martin’s mother and Arbery’s father thanking the two-time Grand Slam champion for raising awareness about violence against Black people.

Though she was smiling and composed during the broadcast, Osaka later revealed that she “cried so much” once she was off camera.

“It was really emotional,” Osaka said during a post-match press conference. “At first I was a bit in shock, but now that I’m here and I took the time I’m really grateful and I’m really humbled.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Naomi Osaka has been absolutely clinical on the court during her run through the 2020 US Open, but her off-court activism has taken an emotional toll.

The 22-year-old tennis superstar has kept the spotlight on police brutality and gun violence in the United States by wearing masks printed with the names of high-profile victims during each round of the New York-based major.

Through the quarterfinals of the tournament, she’s donned masks dedicated to Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Elijah McClain, Trayvon Martin, and Ahmaud Arbery.

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Naomi Osaka wears a custom-made mask bearing Trayvon Martin’s name.

After Osaka’s 6-3, 6-4 quarterfinal victory over Shelby Rogers Tuesday evening, ESPN played video messages from Sybrina Fulton and Marcus Arbery â€” the mother of Trayvon Martin and the father of Ahmaud Arbery, respectively.

At 17 years old, Martin was shot and killed by self-proclaimed neighbourhood watchman George Zimmerman while walking home from a local convenience store on February 26, 2012. Eight years later, Arbery â€” a 25 year old Black man â€” was hunted down by white vigilantes while he was jogging in his neighbourhood in Glynn County, Georgia.

In short clips aired on Tuesday night’s broadcast, the pair thanked the two-time Grand Slam champion for her commitment to bringing attention to their slain sons and the gun violence that continues to plague the country.

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II Naomi Osaka dons a mask bearing Breonna Taylor’s name.

“I just want to say thank you to Naomi Osaka for representing Trayvon Martin on your customised mask,” Fulton said. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Continue to do well. Continue to kick butt at the US Open. Thank you.”

“Naomi, I just want to tell you thank you for the support of my family,” Arbery added. “And God bless you for what you’re doing.”

After her @USOpen match tonight, @ESPN showed @NaomiOsaka video messages from @SybrinaFulton, mother of #TrayvonMartin, and Marcus Arbery, father of #AhmaudArbery — two of the five names she's worn on masks before and after her matches. #SayTheirNames pic.twitter.com/1BOyzQbzg9 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 9, 2020

Osaka smiled and kept her composure while watching the clips and reacting on camera. She commended both Fulton and Arbery for their continued strength in the wake of their familial tragedies and told the interviewer that it “means a lot” to hear from them both.

“I feel like I’m a vessel at this point in order to spread awareness,” Osaka said on the broadcast. “It’s not gonna dull the pain, but hopefully I can help with anything that they need.”

But in a tweet sent out later in the evening, Osaka said that she became extremely emotional once they stopped filming.

“I tried to hold it in on set but after watching these back I cried so much,” she wrote.

I often wonder if what I’m doing is resonating and reaching as many people as I hope. That being said, I tried to hold it in on set but after watching these back I cried so much. The strength and the character both of these parents have is beyond me. Love you both, thank you ❤️ https://t.co/FSDLtWNJDr — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) September 9, 2020

The 2018 US Open champion â€” whose father is Haitian and mother is Japanese â€” echoed similar sentiments in her post-match press conference. She said she was “just trying really hard not to cry” while on camera and described Fulton’s and Arbery’s messages as “surreal” and “extremely touching.”

“I feel like what I’m doing is nothing â€” it’s a speck of what I could be doing,” Osaka told reporters.

“It was really emotional. At first I was a bit in shock, but now that I’m here and I took the time I’m really grateful and I’m really humbled.”

.@ESPN showed @NaomiOsaka videos from the parents of Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin, who thanked her for raising awareness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fJeDzItCae — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2020

Osaka has said she will continue to wear the masks throughout the US Open. She’ll return to Arthur Ashe Stadium Thursday to take on 28th seed Jennifer Brady for a trip to the final.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.