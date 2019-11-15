'Thursday Night Football' ends with an ugly brawl and star defender Myles Garrett hitting QB Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet

Fox Myles Garrett hits Mason Rudolph in head with helmet

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet during a brawl at the end of “Thursday Night Football.”

Three players were ejected and Garrett is facing a lengthy suspension.

The Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-7, on “Thursday Night Football,” but the big story is the brawl that ended the game and star defender Myles Garrett hitting Steelers quarterback in the head with his helmet.

With under 15 seconds to go, Rudolph threw a pass and was taken to the ground by Garrett. Rudolph appeared to take exception to the aggressiveness by Garrett who then ripped the helmet off of Rudolph.

As the two got up off the ground, Garrett swung the helmet and hit Rudolph in the head.

Garrett is likely facing a multiple-game suspension.

Fox commentator Troy Aikman called it, “one of the worst things I have ever seen on a football field.”

Here is the replay.

After Garrett hit Rudolph with the helmet, Larry Ogunjobi charged in and knocked Rudolph down. Both Garrett and Ogunjobi were ejected. In addition, Maurkice Pouncey of the Steelers was ejected in the aftermath.

