The 9 best moments from the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards were filled with plenty of brilliant moments.
From the debut of Kanye’s new video to Beyoncé’s stunning performance, these are the top nine moments from Sunday night’s live show:
For the first time since her notorious 2007 performance on the VMA stage, Britney Spears returned to prove she's better than ever.
The singer, who was joined by G-Eazy, sang her single 'Make Me...' from her newest album, 'Glory.' While it wasn't the best performance of the night, it was good to see Britney back.
The Final Five, minus an ill Gabby Douglas, looked stunning at the VMAs. The gold medalists presented Beyoncé with her award for female video of the year, and they made sure to take a ton of selfies with a number of celebrities, including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West.
Of course, Rapper Flo Rida rightly acknowledged that it was an honour for him to be meeting them. Too true.
Alicia Keys took the stage to present the award for Best Male Video, but before she did that, she took time to share a message of love and tolerance. The singer noted that the 28th was the 53rd anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have A Dream' speech, and then recited and sang a brief poem.
Beyoncé used the VMAs as a platform to promote a powerful message to end gun violence. In addition to bringing her daughter Blue Ivy on the carpet, the singer also brought the mothers of Mike Brown, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, and Oscar Grant.
Kanye West was given four minutes to say whatever he wanted. While going over on his time, West addressed his support of Beyoncé, the Taylor Swift drama, his controversial 'Famous' music video, and more. He also premiered an explicit new music video for his song 'Fade.'
Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj channeled SoulCycle for a performance of 'Side to Side.' The duo killed it on stage.
Jimmy Fallon presented Beyoncé with her award for Video of the Year, but perhaps the best part was that he emerged dressed as Ryan Lochte -- silver hair and all.
He made a few jabs at the Olympic swimmer, ending his presentation with the quip: 'So many good videos I couldn't choose. I couldn't tell you even if there was a gun to my head.'
Even swimmer Michael Phelps was shocked and amused by Fallon's impersonation.
'I couldn't tell you even if there was a gun to my head.' ????#VMAs https://t.co/L55barVLKU
-- MTV (@MTV) August 29, 2016
Rihanna performed four different times during Sunday's show, singing some of her greatest hits before being awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Drake, who had been stuck in traffic earlier, was on hand to give his friend (and rumoured girlfriend) the award.
His heartwarming speech was adorable, and some people thought he might even propose. There was even an awkward kiss at the end.
Beyoncé came and conquered at the VMAs. The singer -- who was nominated for the most (11) and won the most (eight) Moonmen -- performed a flawless compilation of some of her 'Lemonade' hits.
The 16-minute performance consisted of 'Pray You Catch Me,' 'Hold Up,' 'Don't Hurt Yourself,' and 'Sorry.' She ended with an incredible rendition of 'Formation,' during which her dancers ended up forming the gender symbol for female.
Thanks for the 'Lemonade,' Beyoncé.
Posted by MTV on Sunday, 28 August 2016
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.