Watch Workers Blast Open A Train Tunnel Underneath New York City

New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority has been working for years on the East Side Access project, its plan to connect the Long Island Rail Road to Grand Central Terminal and ease congestion in crowded Penn Station.



Part of the project involves more than 2,400 blasts to clear space for underground tunnels and stations.

To show off its work, the MTA posted this video of one on the final blasts, below Grand Central. The workers, called “sandhogs,” loaded drilled 200 blast holes and filled them with 300 pounds of powder.

Watch the result:

