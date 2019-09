This video shows Evan van der Spuy of Team Jeep South Africa getting charged by a very angry Red Hartebees antelope in South Africa. The animal plows into van der Spuy from his bike before moving on.



The footage was caught by team mate Travis Walker’s bike mounted camera.

