Morehead State Coach Shoves Player In Loss To Kentucky

Morehead State was surprisingly competitive against Kentucky last night, holding a lead midway through the second half. But what should be remembered as a good game will instead be remembered for the Morehead State basketball coach shoving one of his players in a fit of anger.



The incident came late in the first half when Devon Atkinson fouled out of the game. As he approached the bench during the subsequent timeout, head coach Sean Woods was seen screaming at Atkinson and then shoving him in the back as Atkinson walked by.

It wasn’t the worst shove ever. But it was clearly done in anger by a coach that appeared to have lost his cool. Even after the shove, Woods can be seen repeatedly going back to Atkinson and berating him just inches from his face to the point that Atkinson looked like he is about to break into tears.

Here’s the video (via Fox Sports)…

