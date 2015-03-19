VIDEO: More Mean Tweets, as read by Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young

Federal Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young has jumped on the Mean Tweets bandwagon and found a common theme.

“There’s a lot of cows in this,” she says in the video, titled ‘Pleasantries’, uploaded to YouTube yesterday.

It’s not strictly tweets that get the Hanson-Young voiceover – as per the trend started by US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel three years ago. Facebook fans also get their say, and an anonymous letter writer who delivered this zinger:

Your brain seems to be in sync with your surname; it has a split in the middle.

At least she didn’t use copyrighted music, which initially caused a few hiccups for NSW Premier Mike Baird’s attempt last month.

Here’s the video:

