8 Dead, 79 Injured After Monster Truck Crashes Into Crowd At Mexican Air Show

Eight people were killed and 79 were injured after an out-of-control monster truck crashed directly into a crowd of spectators on Sunday at an air show in Mexico, according to the AP.

Videos taken by spectators show the driver, Francisco Velazquez, leapt over several cars, then apparently lost control and hit the Extreme Aeroshow crowd in Chihuahua.

The show included performances by planes as well as trucks.

Velazquez has been detained on suspicion of manslaughter. The governor said a test detected alcohol in his breath, but did not say whether he violated any law, according to The Telegraph.

Of the injured, four are in critical condition and 12 are in intensive care.

Here’s the raw video, via the AP:

