Mo'Ne Davis Had An Amazing Answer When Asked Who She Pitches Like

Mo’Ne Davis is one of just 18 girls to play in the Little League World Series and she reaffirmed her position as the star of this year’s tournament, pitching a complete game 2-hitter as the Tanney Dragons from Philadelphia won their opening game.

After the game, Davis took her status from star to legend when she was interviewed by ESPN. When former Major Leaguer Barry Larkin asked if there was a Major League pitcher she emulates, she had an amazing answer.

“I throw my curveball like Clayton Kershaw’s and my fastball like Mo’Ne Davis,” said Davis.





Perfect.

