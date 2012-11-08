MLS Player Throws Ball At Ref, Gets Ejected From Playoff Game

D.C. United will play the second leg of its playoff matchup against the New York Red Bulls tonight. But they will have to do so without their teenage defender who did a very teenage thing during the first leg.



Andy Najar, who was the MLS Rookie of the Year in 2010, picked up a yellow card late in their 1-1 draw against the Red Bulls. Then, the 19-year-old from Honduras picked up the ball and threw the ball at the ref out of frustration, earning a second yellow card and automatic ejection. As a result, Najar will have to sit out tonight’s match.

Here’s the video…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.