VIDEO: Missiles hit Ukraine as Russia launches ‘full-scale invasion’

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a military operation against neighbor Ukraine by land, air, and sea.
- Shelling on Thursday morning hit residential areas, forcing many people to flee their homes.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging citizens to defend the country.
Multiple Ukrainian cities were hit by shelling after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-scale military invasion. Emergency workers evacuated injured people from damaged apartment buildings.
