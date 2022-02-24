Search

VIDEO: Missiles hit Ukraine as Russia launches ‘full-scale invasion’

Havovi Cooper,Sara Khan,Erica Star Domena
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a military operation against neighbor Ukraine by land, air, and sea.
  • Shelling on Thursday morning hit residential areas, forcing many people to flee their homes.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging citizens to defend the country.

Multiple Ukrainian cities were hit by shelling after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-scale military invasion. Emergency workers evacuated injured people from damaged apartment buildings.

