This insane video, aired by Al Jazeera, purportedly shows tanks firing an onslaught of missiles at Benghazi on Saturday.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Since the weekend, Qaddafi’s troops have been forced back 150 kilometers to Ajdabiya. In the west, they continue to barrage Misrata and Zintan.

See what it’s like to have a bomb dropped right next to you >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.