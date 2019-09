Journalists have entered Misrata only once on a state-sponsored tour of the battlezone. Thus reports of a massacre and the use of cluster bombs cannot be confirmed except by rebel reports.



This amateur cameraman, protected by a sniper, gives a tour of the damage (via Andy Carvin):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

See 15 Intense Videos From The Libyan War >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.