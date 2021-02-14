Minnesota congressman's decapitated head floats upside down on Zoom committee hearing video call

Reuters Rep. Tom Emmer appears upside down during a congressional financial services committee hearing via Zoom on February 10, 2020.

Rep. Tom Emmer’s head appeared to be decapitated and floating upside down.

He had joined a congressional financial services committee hearing via Zoom.

It came the day after the lawyer cat incident which went viral.

Minnesota congressman Tom Emmer’s head appeared to be decapitated and floating upside down when he joined a congressional financial services committee hearing via Zoom.

A video of the hearing shows Chairperson Maxine Waters asking Rep. Tom Emmer: “Will the gentleman suspend?” and then adding: “Mr. Emmer, are you ok?” to laughter and a response of: “I am”

Someone heard off-camera tells him: “You’re upside down Tom” to which the congressman replies: “I don’t know how to fix that.”

Later, a man tells him: “Tom, you’re going viral,” while a woman adds: “At least he’s not a cat!” to which he laughs in response.



The cat comment was a reference to an incident that occurred the day before whereby Texas attorney Rod Pontin appeared as a cat at a court hearing held on Zoom, which went viral shortly afterward.

Rep. Tom Emmer later tweeted an image of his upside-down head with the caption: “I am not a cat.”

I am not a cat. pic.twitter.com/d4lhQd0sJ4 — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) February 10, 2021

He has served as the Republican representative for Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District since 2015 and was one of many GOP members who supported Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

