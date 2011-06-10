Milwaukee's Nyjer Morgan Is The New Brian Wilson

Photo: AP

The most vast source of comedy during 2010 baseball season was the Giants’ Brian Wilson. It’s starting to look like the 2011 season will be the Nyjer Morgan show.Last night, Morgan became perhaps the first major leaguer ever to knock in the winning run without knowing that he knocked in the game’s winning run. The Brewers outfielder didn’t realise what had happened until he noticed his teammates running onto the field after him.



The truly funny part of the whole situation was Morgan’s post game interview with Fox Sports Wisconsin where he admitted that he had know idea as to what was going on. He also displayed an impersonation of Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

Nyjer may have topped that video with this audio interview conducted by Brewers Radio announcer Cory Provus. He reiterated his claim that he didn’t know what was going on, but added that “I guess that was the first time Plush ever hit a walk-off.”

You didn’t misread that, Morgan sometimes calls himself “Plush,” which is shorthand for his alter-ego “Tony Plush.”

Morgan received some attention earlier this season when Tony Plush, started taking over the Twitterverse. The Tony Plush twitter account preaches the importance of “Plushdamentals,” and tells short stories about events that have happened or are currently happening in his life.

Brian Wilson became a talk show darling once television producers started to notice that the Giants closer was quite the interesting human being. Morgan is certainly of a similar mould, although his performance as a player isn’t quite on the same level as Wilson who is a two-time All-Star. Regardless, Morgan’s personality and improved play may be enough to get him an appearance on “Rome Is Burning” too.

There’s a lot of season left, so the adventures of Nyjer Morgan/Tony Plush may have only just begun.

