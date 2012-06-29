Baseball Player Shoves Fan After Dropping Foul Ball

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder reached into the stands attempting to catch a foul ball when the ball was first contacted by a fan of the Cincinnati Reds. When Morgan fails to catch the ball, he can then be seen shoving the fan with his glove and then getting into a heated argument.



This was clearly not a case of the fan reaching onto the field. In fact, the ball appears to come right to the fan who is not leaning at all. Also, the game was in Cincinnati, and as the announcer points out, anything in the stands is fair game.

Here’s the video…



