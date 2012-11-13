Steelers Receiver Mike Wallace Just Made The Catch Of The Year

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Mike Wallace just made the catch of the season. In the endzone, Wallace managed to make a one handed grab that he eventually brought in between his knees, never letting it touch the ground.
The game is tied 10-10 at the half.
WOW (via @bubbaprog):
Photo: @bubbaprog
Here’s another GIF from SBNation where you can see Wallace getting up with possession of the ball:
Photo: SBNation
