Steelers Receiver Mike Wallace Just Made The Catch Of The Year

Leah Goldman

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Mike Wallace just made the catch of the season. In the endzone, Wallace managed to make a one handed grab that he eventually brought in between his knees, never letting it touch the ground.

The game is tied 10-10 at the half.

WOW (via @bubbaprog):

mike wallace catch gif

Photo: @bubbaprog

Here’s another GIF from SBNation where you can see Wallace getting up with possession of the ball:

mike wallace catch gif

Photo: SBNation

