Mike Tyson Says He Used To Shoot At People In Awkward Fox Sports 1 Segment

Mike Tyson was a guest on Fox Sports 1’s new highlight show, “Fox Sports Live,” when he was asked during a panel segment about his friendship with Evander Holyfield.

In an effort to explain how he and Holyfield can be friends despite Tyson biting off part of Holyfield’s ear, Tyson compared it to the friends he shot in his old neighbourhood:

“Even with my friends in the old neighbourhood, I’ve shot at them, I may have shot them, and now we are best friends. We act like it never happened.”

There is an awkward moment of silence on the panel, that included Donovan McNabb, Andy Roddick, and Gary Payton, that suggested they did not know how to react.

Tyson does nothing to give the impression that he is joking or exaggerating.

It is also unclear if he is referring to incidents from his childhood or something that may have happened while he was a professional boxer. Here is the video:

