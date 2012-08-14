This Weekend's Baseball Games Delivered A Pair Of Incredible Home Run-Robbing Catches

Super-rookie Mike Trout made another incredible catch this weekend, robbing yet another home run. And while Trout’s last great catch may have been the play of the year in baseball, this one might not have even been the best catch of the weekend.



First up is Trout’s catch. And below that is a catch by Rajai Davis of the Toronto Blue Jays, who did his best Spiderman impersonation, scaling the wall at the Rogers Centre…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rajai Davis…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.