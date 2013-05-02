A Red Sox Player Crushed Two Of The Longest Home Runs Of The Season In One Game

Mike Napoli of the Boston Red Sox has only hit 30 home runs in a season once in his eight-year career. But as last night proved, he has plenty of power in his bat.



In the fourth inning, Napoli hit a home run to centre field that traveled 472 feet according to ESPN.com’s home run tracker. That was the third longest home run hit this season. But he wasn’t done.

In the seventh inning, he added another blast to left field that landed in the fourth deck and traveled 467 feet. That was the fifth longest home run of the season. Here are both home runs:

