Mike Krzyzewski Stops Duke Students From Rushing Court After Beating UNC

Duke beat North Carolina in the latest incarnation of their intrastate rivalry. But despite Duke being the second-ranked team in the country, and beating an unranked team at home, the students wanted to rush the court after the clock went to 0.0.



That was until Mike Krzyzewski stepped up and showed how much power he really has over the Duke community. Coach K signaled for the students to stop and return to their seats, and amazingly, they did.

Here’s the video (via ESPN)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

