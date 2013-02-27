Current And Former Baseball Stars Sing Rihanna's 'Diamonds'

The folks at the MLB Fan Cave are back with another year of hijinks. And they get started with a doozy as Miguel Cabrera and Adam Jones combine to re-make Rihanna’s “Diamonds.” But beyond Cabrera’s eye patch and snorkelling gear, what will really blow your mind is the inclusion of Steve Garvey and Jim Palmer singing along at the end.



Your childhood baseball memories will never be the same..

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.