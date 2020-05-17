An unbeaten American fighter nicknamed 'Caramel Thunder' scored a highlight-reel, lightning-quick, counter punch KO on Saturday

Miguel Baeza scored a statement-making knockout on Saturday.

The 28-year-old dropped the experienced UFC welterweight once in each round, pouncing on his opponent and closing the show after 18 seconds of the second.

Watch the one-punch knockout below.

An unbeaten American fighter nicknamed ‘Caramel Thunder’ scored a highlight-reel, lightning-quick, counter punch knockout Saturday.

Miguel Baeza, 28, was competing at the UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs. Harris event in Jacksonville, a combat sports show behind-closed-doors to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus in Florida.

Baeza was rewarded with a $US50,000 performance-related bonus because of the style in which he dispatched so easily Matt Brown, a former title challenger in the UFC.

Baeza out-landed Brown by 79 strikes to 61, many of which arrived in the opening round. He scored a knockdown in each round, finishing the fight for good 18 seconds into the second with a textbook counter left.

Watch the knockout here:

After a lightning-fast first round, @Thunder92Baeza lowered the boom in Round 2 ⚡️ #UFCFL pic.twitter.com/UsGw37lN4y — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 17, 2020

Or here if you’re in a different region:

ON THE BUTTON! ????#UFCFL | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/7ZzOyHNsWm — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 17, 2020

“As soon as I knocked him down, I tried to get on top of him because his nickname is ‘the Immortal’ so I’m not about to let a guy with that name get away after I get a knockdown like that,” Baeza said after the fight.

Victory extended Baeza’s unbeaten record to 9-0 – with seven of those wins coming by knockout or technical knockout (the other two were decisions).

Brown has a tremendous amount of experience in mixed martial arts with 39 fights (22 wins against 17 losses) and a record for the most knockout wins in the UFC welterweight division.

He is now the biggest name on Baeza’s resume. “I’m super thankful to be here and I wanted to come here and prove that I belong,” Baeza said.

“Fighting Matt Brown and getting a win proves that I belong here, so I’m just grateful for the opportunity.”

